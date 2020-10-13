WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force has completed preliminary design review (PDR) of its new Wideband Global SATCOM satellites, bringing the program one step closer to beginning production.

“This engineering design review is a key milestone because it means we are one step closer to delivering this groundbreaking satellite to the warfighter in record timing, significantly improving capacity and coverage to soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines.” said Col. John Dukes, chief of the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Production Corps' Geosynchronous/Polar Division.

Slated for delivery by prime contractor Boeing in 2023, Wideband Global SATCOM 11 is expected to provide a massive capability boost to the 10 WGS satellites currently on orbit. The advanced communication satellite will also be more flexible than prior satellites in the series, with the ability to create more coverage beams than the entire current constellation can. Since each individual beam can be custom shaped to the military’s needs, operators will be able to tailor beams to get more broadband to the war fighters who need it in any given situation.

WGS-11+ is a pacesetter program, meaning SMC is using the platform “for the rapid application of the latest commercial technology” industry can provide. The satellite is on a 5-year production schedule--six months faster than prior WGS satellites.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the WGS Program office, Boeing and others worked together to conduct the PDR in an all-virtual environment over three days.

“The successful accomplishment of this significant milestone demonstrates the WGS team’s commitment to delivering these new capabilities to our warfighters on time despite facing limitations in an unprecedented work environment.” said Major Shawna Matthys, WGS-11+ program manager.

With PDR complete, Boeing can now move forward with more detailed design work.

The U.S. Army is the primary user of the WGS constellation, using the satellites to connect soldiers all over the world. As adversaries work to develop systems that can jam or degrade satellite communications signals, the military is working to make the constellation more robust and reliable for soldiers.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.