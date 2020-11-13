WASHINGTON — Individuals interested in joining the Biden administration have been asked to state their interest by the close of business on Nov. 13, Defense News has learned.

The transition team this week sent out a broad email blast to a large number of candidates for political appointments, in what appears to be an attempt to winnow the talent pool down to those who are actively interested in joining the new administration. Among the recipients are a number of potential fits for jobs at the Pentagon, including some currently employed by defense contractors.

“Your name was referred to us as someone who may be interested in serving as a political appointee in the Biden-Harris administration,” the email read. “The purpose of this email is to confirm your interest and describe the next steps in the applicant process.”

The email contains a link to a “candidates interest form,” which will “confirm your interest and provide our team with the information we need to consider you for a potential appointment.” The link appears to be customized for each email, and potential applicants are warned that “sharing your link can be traced which may impact your ability to proceed in the personnel process.”

The email noted a required reply-by date of Friday, Nov. 13. The questionnaire asks for largely basic information, including place of birth, family history, if your parents are immigrants, what management experience you have and what agencies interest you.

Given that, it appears targeted at creating a database of individuals to potentially fill junior or mid-level jobs, as the highest-level positions in the Biden administration will go to more senior staff who would have personal links to the campaign.