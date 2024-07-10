Navy Under Secretary Erik Raven will step down from his position next month, the Navy said.

Raven took on the job in April 2022 and has served as the Department of the Navy’s chief operating officer and chief management officer, according to his official biography.

He oversaw a variety of programs and was responsible for the department’s business operations, risk management and performance management.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro praised Raven as a “true leader” in a statement announcing the end of his tenure.

Raven was a key cog in the trilateral defense partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States known as AUKUS, Del Toro said, and also oversaw “the largest-ever investment in shipbuilding” as well as Guam infrastructure improvements, among other accomplishments.

“We have benefited from Erik’s wise counsel and loyal service to the Department and to our nation,” Del Toro said. “Our national security, Navy and Marine Corps are stronger because of his service. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Raven’s successor has not been publicly announced, but the position requires Senate confirmation.

Geoff is the editor of Navy Times, but he still loves writing stories. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.