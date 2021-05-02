Monday, May 3



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Amphibious Assault Vehicle mishap investigation

Marine Corps officials and family members of troops killed in the July 2020 AAV accident will testify on the aftermath of the tragedy.



Tuesday, May 4



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Weapons of mass destruction

Defense officials will testify on this fiscal 2022 budget request in regards to countering the threat of weapons of mass destruction.



House Appropriations — 12 p.m. — online hearing

National Guard and Reserves

The heads of the National Guard and service reserves will testify on the president’s fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Foreign Affairs — 1 p.m. — online hearing

Burma

Outside experts will testify on the security situation in Burma.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — online hearing

Pending legislation

The committee will mark up several pending bills.



Wednesday, May 5



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

Pending legislation

The committee will mark up several pending bills related to the issue of toxic exposure illnesses and benefits.



House Armed Services — 11 a.m. — online hearing

Members’ day

Committee officials will hear from other lawmakers on their priorities for the fiscal 2022 defense budget.



House Appropriations — 12 p.m. — online hearing

Army budget

Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army, and acting Army Secretary John Whitley will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Appropriations — 2:30 p.m. — online hearing

Military/VA-Related agencies

Officials from the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, the American Battle Monuments Commission, Arlington National Cemetery and the Armed Force Retirement Home will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — online hearing

Space strategy

Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, head of Space Operations Command, will testify before a joint session of multiple House subcommittees on rules-based order for space.



Thursday, May 6



House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — online hearing

VA workforce diversity

VA officials will testify on efforts to improve diversity in the department’s work force.



House Armed Services —- 3 p.m. — online hearing

Ship/Submarine maintenance

Officials from Naval Sea Systems Command will testify on maintenance challenges and the fiscal 2022 budget request.



Friday, May 7



House Appropriations — 12 p.m. — online hearing

Air Force/Space Force budget

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown, Space Force Chief of Operations Gen. John Raymond, and acting Air Force Secretary John Roth will testify on the fiscal 2022 budget request.



