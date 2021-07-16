WASHINGTON — The National Reconnaissance Office has extended and expanded its contract with Planet Federal for commercial satellite imagery, the company announced July 15.

Under the contract, the U.S. intelligence and defense communities will continue to have access to Planet’s unclassified daily 3-5 meter resolution imagery while also gaining limited access to the company’s video capabilities. The NRO first subscribed to Planet’s imagery service in 2019. Financial details of the subscription are not public.

Planet first began providing imagery to the intelligence community through a multiyear contract awarded by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in 2016. The NRO took over that arrangement in 2019, as part of NGA’s effort to transition responsibility for acquiring commercial satellite imagery for the intelligence community to NRO.

“Planet is proud of its work to respond to the operational need for imagery on demand,” Planet CEO and co-founder Robbie Schingler said in a statement. “Repeated, daily imagery complements taskable systems and when leveraged together, compresses the time between event detection, threat identification and action — all in a manner that increases government resource efficiency.”

The announcement comes as the company prepares to go public through a special purpose acquisition company, a transaction it valued at $2.8 billion. Planet operates a fleet of about 200 satellites on orbit, capturing more than 3 million images daily of the Earth’s surface. The company is expected to go public by the end of the year.