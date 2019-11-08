WASHINGTON — Two Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Cost Reduction Initiative interceptors successfully hit two ballistic missile targets Thursday at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, according to Lockheed Martin.

The demonstration was meant to support the U.S. Army’s Field Surveillance Program by ensuring the reliability and readiness of PAC-3 missiles already field by the service. The Army-led missile defense flight test demonstrated the weapon’s hit-to-kill capability and was observed by representatives from the service as well as and current and potential PAC-3 customers.

Lockheed’s PAC-3 CRI is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, such as tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft.

“Today’s global security environment demands reliable solutions. We expect PAC-3 interceptors to continue serving as an essential element in integrated, layered defense systems,” said Jay Pitman, vice president of PAC-3 programs at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.