WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is rejoining General Dynamics’ board of directors, the company announced Thursday in a news release.

The aerospace and defense company named Mattis as a director of the corporation. General Dynamics ranks sixth on the Defense News Top 100 list with 66 percent, of its $36 billion in revenue coming from defense.

“Jim is a thoughtful, deliberate and principled leader with a proven track record of selfless service to our nation,” Phebe Novakovic, chairman and CEO, said in the release. “We are honored to have him on our board.”

Mattis, a former Marine general, is well-respected in the defense industry. He resigned as secretary of defense in December 2018 after the Trump administration announced a withdrawal of troops from Syria, citing differing views with the administration.