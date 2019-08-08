WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is rejoining General Dynamics’ board of directors, the company announced Thursday in a news release.
The aerospace and defense company named Mattis as a director of the corporation. General Dynamics ranks sixth on the Defense News Top 100 list with 66 percent, of its $36 billion in revenue coming from defense.
“Jim is a thoughtful, deliberate and principled leader with a proven track record of selfless service to our nation,” Phebe Novakovic, chairman and CEO, said in the release. “We are honored to have him on our board.”
Mattis, a former Marine general, is well-respected in the defense industry. He resigned as secretary of defense in December 2018 after the Trump administration announced a withdrawal of troops from Syria, citing differing views with the administration.
Mattis previously served on General Dynamics’ board of directors from August 2013 to January 2017 before taking his post as defense secretary.
