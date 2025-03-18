WARSAW, Poland — The governments of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have announced their willingness to withdraw from the Anti-Personnel Mines Convention, also known as the Ottawa Treaty, citing an increasingly belligerent Russia.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the four allies say that “it is essential to evaluate all measures to strengthen our deterrence and defense capabilities,” according to a joint statement. This includes a potential return to using landmines to secure their respective borders with Russia.

The treaty bans the development, manufacturing, use, storage and transfer of anti-personnel mines.

Since ratifying the convention, “the security situation in our region has fundamentally deteriorated,” the four defense ministries said in their statement. “Military threats to NATO member states bordering Russia and Belarus have significantly increased.”

In light of the unstable security environment in the region, “we — the Ministers of Defence of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland —unanimously recommend withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention. With this decision, we are sending a clear message: our countries are prepared and can use every necessary measure to defend our territory and freedom,” the statement reads.

Concluded in September 1997, the convention has gathered 133 signatories and 165 parties, according to the latest available data from the United Nations. Russia is not a signatory of the treaty, nor is the United States.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.