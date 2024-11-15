WARSAW, Poland — Estonia’s authorities are showing interest in combat-proven weapons from Ukraine, including long-range missiles, and hope to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian government to facilitate arms purchases despite Kyiv’s ban on exports by its own defense industry.

Under Ukraine’s law, the country’s defense companies are obliged to deliver their entire output to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The nation’s lawmakers and government officials are currently discussing ways to share the sector’s products with allies, and countries such as Estonia are following the talks. During his visit to Ukraine last month, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stated that various weapons, including the R-360 Neptune subsonic cruise missile developed by State Kyiv Design Bureau Luch, could be of interest to his country’s military.

Eleka Rugam-Rebane a spokesperson for the Estonian Ministry of Defence, told Defense News that bilateral agreements could be implemented to give allies access to weapons whose “value and quality mark … is certainly based on their combat experience.”

“Export bans will not pose a barrier if countries reach mutual agreements, and such cooperation would benefit both Estonian and Ukrainian defense industries,” she said.

“Our defense industries already have a solid working relationship: many Estonian companies are active in Ukraine, and we equally encourage all Ukrainian companies to participate in public tenders in Estonia,” said Rugam-Rebane. “We hope that Ukrainian manufacturers will be able to participate in public tenders not only in Estonia but also in other international markets relevant to them.”

Even a partial relaxation of the export ban could generate a significant stream of income for the Ukrainian economy as it is combating Russia’s ongoing invasion. Speaking in Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on Sept. 5, lawmaker Halyna Yanchenko said the country’s defense sector is able to manufacture products worth some $20 billion annually.

“At the same time, the state is able to purchase weapons for only $6 billion, this includes purchases from abroad. We are slowing down the development of a strategic industry through export restrictions,” Yanchenko said.

