WARSAW, Poland — The Latvian Ministry of Defence has selected the Ascod infantry fighting vehicle for the country’s armed forces, and officials expect procurement negotiations with manufacturer GDELS-Santa Bárbara Sistemas to conclude by the end of this year or early next.

In a statement, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds said the tracked vehicle will bolster the operational capacities of the Baltic state’s military.

“Experts from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces have conducted a thorough analysis to select the combat vehicles that are most suitable for our needs,” Sprūds said.

The minister did not disclose the number of vehicles to be purchased nor the estimated value of the planned contract. However, a spokesperson for the Defence Ministry told Defense News the country aims to spend around €250 million (US$265 million) on new fighting vehicles.

“Latvia’s Ministry of Defence is planning to purchase new infantry fighting vehicles to increase the mobility, protection level and firepower of the Land Forces,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Latvian ministry is also advancing other acquisitions for the country’s military. For example, Riga is planning to buy wheeled, self-propelled howitzers, according to the spokesperson.

Based in Spain, GDELS-Santa Bárbara Sistemas is part of General Dynamics European Land Systems.

Ascod vehicles “are currently operated by the armed forces of Spain, Austria, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Philippines,” the Latvian ministry said.

Jaroslaw Adamowski is the Poland correspondent for Defense News.