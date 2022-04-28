STUTTGART, Germany — The French Ministry of Defense has chosen Thales and CS Group to build deployable anti-drone systems and have them in place by 2023, ahead of the nation’s hosting of two major international sports events.

The €350 million ($377 million) deal includes an initial six copies, with the option to acquire several dozen more at a later date. The ministry issued the procurement notification on April 26, spokesman Herve Grandjean told reporters during a Thursday press conference.

The program, dubbed PARADE for the French “protection déployable modulaire anti-drone,” was initiated in May 2021. Thales partnered with CS Group, a command-and-control (C2) information systems builder, to produce technology capable of detecting and neutralizing microdrones and small UAS platforms, Grandjean said. Microdrones are typically classified as having the dimensions of a large insect, while small UAS tend to measure between 50 centimeters and 2 meters long.

Each system will include a goniometer capable of detecting the drone’s angle of approach, a radar, an optronic system, and a jamming system, Grandjean told reporters. The deployable counter-UAS systems will be capable of detecting and neutralizing drones, whether or not they emit electromagnetic waves, he added.

While the systems will be used for overall national security purposes, the intent is to have them in place ahead of “major international events on national territory,” Grandjean noted. France is scheduled to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup as well as the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The six initial systems are scheduled to be delivered in early 2023, while the contract will allow the ministry to procure additional systems at a later date. The program was designed to be “agile and evolving,” allowing the ministry to adapt to future threats, Grandjean said.

“If there is a need for new solutions because there are new drone technologies, then we will be capable … of contracting services to integrate these new solutions on the systems.” He added that such new technologies could be a laser weapon. “We can perfectly imagine … integrating this type of service.”

French media reports state that European consortium MBDA also competed for the PARADE program.

