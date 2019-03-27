WARSAW, Poland — Romania’s Ministry of Defence has launched the final phase of its €137 million (US $154.4 million) tender to purchase anti-ship missile systems that are to be deployed along the country’s Black Sea shore.

The procedure was suspended in late 2018, but the ministry recently announced it was awaiting final offers from manufacturers, according to the information obtained by local news site Hotnews.ro. Four defense groups have obtained the required security clearances and are bidding to supply their missile systems to Bucharest: MBDA, Boeing, Saab, and Kongsberg.

Under the plan, the contract is to be financed by 2023.

Concern over Russia’s increased military activities in the Black Sea, initiated by its annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula in 2014, has spurred efforts by a number of countries in the region to enhance their navies’ capabilities and acquire new vessels and weapons.