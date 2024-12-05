CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Australian government has shortlisted German and Japanese shipbuilders for Australia’s Sea 3000 frigate project, as Korean and Spanish contenders fell by the wayside.

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has offered the MEKO A-200 platform, while Mitsubishi Heavy Industries submitted its improved Mogami class for this estimated A$10 billion (US$6.4 billion) program.

A tender issued in May sought 11 general-purpose frigates “equipped for undersea warfare and local air defense in order to secure maritime trade routes and our northern approaches.” The first three warships will be built overseas, and the remainder in Western Australia.

Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed in late November that three designs had been shortlisted. This is because TKMS has two MEKO variants: one a standard 3,700-ton A-200, and the other likely a customized 4,700-ton A-210 configuration boasting equipment more common to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).

In Germany’s favor, the sea service’s current Anzac-class frigates were based on the older MEKO 200, which should ensure familiarity with the A-200′s newer, more modular design. As for Japan, while it is a novice at exporting advanced naval vessels, the government is enthusiastically backing a deal.

This graphic shows how Japan’s improved Mogami class and the German MEKO A-200 stack up against other Australian surface combatants. (Australian MOD)

Indeed, on Nov. 28 Japan’s Cabinet Office took the unusual step of publishing approval for a potential sale of 4,800-ton improved Mogami-class 06FFM frigates. Japan’s navy will adopt the first of these same improved warships in FY2028. They are larger and more heavily armed than 3,900-ton Mogami frigates currently under construction.

Japan rates its strategic partnership with Australia as second only to that with the United States. “Based on this policy, this joint development and production project will contribute to significantly improving interoperability and compatibility with Australia, strengthen the foundation for shipbuilding and maintenance in the Indo-Pacific region, and improve the future capabilities of Japan’s ships,” reads a statement of the Tokyo government.

However, important questions remain over combat systems, sensors and weapons. In a rush to introduce frigates to service, the RAN is foregoing usual installation requirements for Saab’s 9LV combat management system or CEA radars, for example, as used elsewhere in Australia’s fleet.

Minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery Pat Conroy acknowledged that just one of the three frigate options utilizes Saab’s 9LV, but insisted it is not problematic. “We’ve operated multiple combat management systems in the past. When I talk to the chief of navy, his focus is on getting more hulls in the water – more hulls with very exciting capability.”

By 2026, the RAN will possess just nine surface combatants. This coincides with a period of serious security threats as China flexes its muscles.

Australian National University’s Jennifer Parker told Defense News: “Most predict an increased period of risk in the late 2020s, and that’s where Australia has the capability gap.”

According to Marles, a final ship selection is expected in sometime in 2025. “What we’re seeking to do is to have the first of those general-purpose frigates actually in service in the 2020s,” he said.

Gordon Arthur is an Asia correspondent for Defense News. After a 20-year stint working in Hong Kong, he now resides in New Zealand. He has attended military exercises and defense exhibitions in about 20 countries around the Asia-Pacific region.