MANILA, Philippines — China rebuked anew the presence of a U.S. Typhon missile system in the Philippines, the latest in a series of verbal rows between Manila and Beijing over the deployment of the medium-range weapon in the Philippines.

Chinese defense spokesperson Senior Colonel Wu Qian reiterated in a press conference in Beijing last week that the deployment had “intensified geopolitical confrontation and escalated tensions in the region,” as he renewed calls for its withdrawal from Philippine shores.

Since April, the missile system has stayed in one of the military bases in the country’s north after annual joint military drills between the Philippines and the U.S. culminated as part of a long-held tradition as treaty allies.

In August, Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner told reporters he would prefer the mid-range missile systems to stay in the country permanently to bolster deterrence.

This comes after Chinese Coast Guard personnel armed with axes and knives attacked a contingent of Philippine coast guard and Navy vessels in June while on a monthly resupply mission to a naval outpost in Second Thomas Shoal. A Philippine Navy sailor lost a thumb during the confrontation.

Following this incident, Manila and Beijing reached a “provisional agreement” on July 21 which allows Philippine vessels to deliver supplies to Filipino troops in the outpost.

China voiced concerns over the ongoing deployment of the missile system here in Sept. 19 after defense secretary Gilberto Teodoro told reporters that the department has plans to acquire “similar capabilities” to the Typhon system.

The Philippines has an ongoing bid to buy High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) rocket launchers from American firm Lockheed Martin as part of its three-phase modernization buildup.

While the HIMARS acquisition has yet to be cleared by the U.S. State Department, the military here has nonetheless continued to beef up its missile arsenal.

The Philippines received its first set of BrahMos hypersonic anti-ship cruise missiles in April and last month placed orders for testing 12 AT-1K Raybolt anti-tank missiles from South Korea’s LIGNex1 to be delivered in 2025.

Future frigates, corvettes, and patrol vessels will also arrive fitted with weapon systems upon delivery, the military said.

Acquiring more varieties of missiles for different platforms is a logical follow-up after expanding the country’s radar network for spotting threats, according to Benjamin Blandin, an associate researcher for the Sealight Project of the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation of Stanford University.

“The Philippines is creating naval and air radar bubbles so to speak—a network,” Blandin told Defense News. “The Philippines is building both a coast and air shield. Now with this kind of capacity for radars, it makes sense for the Philippines to acquire missiles because it goes in pairs, it needs to go side-by-side,” he explained.

Since 2017, the Philippines has received radars capable of detecting fighter jets, ballistic missiles and vessels, with technology hailing from Japan, the United States, Germany, and Canada. This year, Manila received the last set of SPYDER air defense systems from Israel’s Rafael Systems.

Infrastructure upgrades on bases here have enabled the military to house and maintain missiles in compliance with NATO standards.

“Now is the right moment for the Philippines to start developing an expertise and a mastery in the acquisition, use, and maintenance of missiles,” Blandin said, adding that the acquisitions would give the Philippines a more credible defense posture.

