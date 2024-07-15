CHRISTCHURCH, News Zealand — India unveiled a prototype Zorawar light tank this month, as defense officials seek nimbler armored fighting vehicles suitable for the mountainous terrain along the border with China, where violence broke out in mid-2020.

Delhi released a request for information for new light tanks in April 2021, and it is unprecedented for India to produce a prototype armored vehicle so quickly.

The Zorawar results from public-private collaboration, with Larsen & Toubro (L&T for short) cooperating with the state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation, or DRDO. It was unveiled at L&T’s plant in Hajira, Gujarat.

The Indian Army has so far ordered 59 tanks, but Samir V. Kamath, DRDO’s chief, said the Zorawar would not be ready until 2027.

Kamath noted the prototype had been produced in just a two-and-a-half-year period. “And now the first prototype will undergo development trials over the next six months, and then we’ll be ready to offer it to our users for user trials,” he said.

First up are desert and high-altitude trials, before the Indian Army runs its own extensive tests.

Arun Ramchandani, executive vice President of L&T, said: “It has been a big effort, a joint effort between DRDO and L&T. … Nowhere in the world has a new product been deployed in such a short time.”

Despite these predictions, Indian defense procurements are renowned for being late. Neither DRDO nor L&T immediately replied to Defense News when asked about their confidence in the schedule.

Rahul Bhonsle, director of Delhi-based Security Risks Consultancy, said: “Although India’s mantra is defense indigenization, the Zorawar borrows much foreign technology. For example, it features a Cockerill 3105 turret from Belgium; Safran Paseo sights from France; and a foreign engine.”

It is unclear whether the prototype employs a Cummins VTA903E-series or MTU 8V199 TE21 engine, nor which type will be selected for production.

The 105mm main gun features an autoloader, meaning only three crewmen are required. There is also a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and turret-mounted 12.7mm remote weapon station. Additionally, two antitank missiles are carried on the turret.

The vehicle runs on composite rubber tracks, and side-mounted sponsons indicate it is amphibious. It will apparently integrate drones and loitering munitions.

The Zorawar is far lighter than existing tanks of the Indian Army, meaning it is better suited to countering 36-ton Type 15 tanks of the People’s Liberation Army in mountainous areas.

Delhi’s December 2022 military project approval listed a requirement for 315 light tanks.

Gordon Arthur is an Asia correspondent for Defense News. After a 20-year stint working in Hong Kong, he now resides in New Zealand. He has attended military exercises and defense exhibitions in about 20 countries around the Asia-Pacific region.