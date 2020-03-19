The Army postponed its planned industry day for its much-anticipated cyber training contract as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the service announced March 17.
Industry day for the Army’s Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology, or Cyber TRIDENT — a contract vehicle meant to increase the speed at which the Defense Department can procure cyber training tools — was originally planned for April 2 in Orlando, Florida.
The Army now plans to hold the industry day in late April. It said in the announcement that it is exploring options for hosting the industry day and the one-on-one options.
The Army rolled out its draft solicitation March 10. The contract could be worth up to $1 billion.
The draft solicitation includes the Persistent Cyber Training Environment, or PCTE, a new platform that would allow Department of Defense cyber operators to train and rehearse missions from anywhere in the world.
“PCTE provides the DoD cyberspace workforce the capability to conduct cyberspace training, exercises, mission rehearsals, experimentations, certifications, as well, as the ability to assess and develop cyber tactics, techniques, and procedures,” the post read.
