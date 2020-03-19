The Army postponed its planned industry day for its much-anticipated cyber training contract as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the service announced March 17.

Industry day for the Army’s Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology, or Cyber TRIDENT — a contract vehicle meant to increase the speed at which the Defense Department can procure cyber training tools — was originally planned for April 2 in Orlando, Florida.

The Army now plans to hold the industry day in late April. It said in the announcement that it is exploring options for hosting the industry day and the one-on-one options.

The Army rolled out its draft solicitation March 10. The contract could be worth up to $1 billion.

The draft solicitation includes the Persistent Cyber Training Environment, or PCTE, a new platform that would allow Department of Defense cyber operators to train and rehearse missions from anywhere in the world.