ManTech and General Dynamics are joining forces to compete for the Pentagon’s top cyber training contract, a deal that is thought to be worth nearly $1 billion.

In a Dec. 5 Facebook post, ManTech announced the partnership with General Dynamics Information Systems and General Dynamics Mission Systems for the Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology (TRIDENT) contract.

Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have previously said they will also compete for the award.

The primary component of the contract is the Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE), an online client in which members of U.S. Cyber Command’s cyber mission force can log on from anywhere in the world for training and to rehearse missions. Pentagon leaders view PCTE as one of the more critical needs for Cyber Command. Currently, no integrated or robust cyber training environment exists.

ManTech and General Dymanics will “will develop a Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) platform that empowers holistic, enterprise-wide U.S. cyber training capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), delivering cyber threat-informed services, regional compute and data storage capabilities, and real-time #DevSecOps on a global scale,” the Facebook post stated.