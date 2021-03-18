WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army is nearing the selection of an existing Field Artillery Battalion that will get the first set of the Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) system, according to Brig. Gen. John Rafferty, who is in charge of the service’s Long-Range Precision Fires modernization efforts.

Fielding will take place in 2023, but the Army will have to announce the unit with enough time to carry out a year-long operational assessment, he said at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Global Force Next virtual event on March 16.

At the same time, the Army is synchronizing the delivery of ammunition to include propellant and course-correcting fuses for the operational assessment, Rafferty said.

The assessment will be critical for working through “the operational concept for how we fight with general support artillery fires and a Division,” he said.

The service will also take real-time soldier feedback to the engineers who are working on the next Battalion set of ERCA systems.

And the Army will evaluate concepts of sustainment during the assessment because “this really will impact a Division’s ability to sustain and especially the fires warfighting function, which we have already put a lot of pressure on our sustainment and logistics partners,” Rafferty noted.

The ERCA cannon hit a target 43 miles away — or 70 kilometers — on the nose at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, in December 2020 using an Excalibur extended-range guided artillery shell.

The Army is racing to extend artillery ranges on the battlefield to take away advantages of high-end adversaries like Russia and China. The ERCA cannon, when fielded, should be able to fire and take out targets from a position out of the range of enemy systems.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The ERCA cannon takes an M109A7 Paladin Integrated Management (PIM) howitzer chassis and replaces the 39-caliber gun tube with a 58-caliber, 30-foot one. Combined with Raytheon-made Excalibur munitions and an XM1113 using supercharged propellant, the Army has been able to dramatically boost artillery ranges.

The path to fielding ERCA at this point, Rafferty said, is “not without risk, but our team, we work together every single day to knock these problems down. Things like the rotating band — the copper rotating band on our traditional artillery projectiles — works great for a 20-foot gun tube, but when you add 10 feet to that gun tube, we found that that was causing excessive wear and getting some engraving on the side of the projectiles.”

The Army team acknowledged the issue, according to Rafferty, and developed a new rotating band “in pretty short order.”

The US Army wants to smooth the ordeal of firing artillery The Army is tapping small business to help it load munitions faster in the field.

Rafferty said he anticipates the road ahead will still have these types of hurdles, but the team is prepared to work through them.

Following the big shot in December, Rafferty said the coming year would be full of decisions and is where the Army will need to start “snapping the chalk line on a few things. We will snap the chalk line on the propellant, we will snap the chalk line on the projectile design and begin to look towards manufacturability, towards production.”

The Army will continue its soldier-centered design effort to include ensuring the configurations for the propellant and charge are something the soldiers can handle and that it doesn’t affect the rate of fire, he added. The configuration of projectiles and propellant also has to be optimally stowed in a howitzer to maximize the number of kills onboard.

As the ERCA program transitions to a fielded system, Rafferty said, the Army will move the system from the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command at the Armament Center over to the program manager for self-propelled howitzers.

“As I told the chief of staff of the Army recently, it’s kind of symbolic, right? But it’s an important step to transition it, but really we go to that supportive supporting relationship,” Rafferty said. The Armament Center and industry partners will continue the process of testing and fixing all the way to delivering the ERCA cannon in 2023.