WASHINGTON — A new version of Raytheon’s Excalibur precision-guided munition demonstrated in a U.S. Navy test at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, that it can change course to hit moving targets.

The Excalibur S proved it can “survive the shock and stress” of being fired from a Howitzer then transition from a GPS-guided capability to laser guidance and hit a moving target, a Feb. 5 company statement described.

The S version has both GPS and a semi-active laser seeker in order to get after mobile land and maritime targets in possibly GPS-contested environments without losing range capability.

The Army and the Navy both use Excalibur Ib projectiles, which can be upgraded with the S capabilities, the company said.

“Using artillery to engage moving targets gives soldiers more flexibility,” Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president, said in the statement. “Artillery is typically used to hit stationary objects, but Excalibur S expands the capability of artillery on the battlefield.”

Excalibur is a known to be a precise weapon, typically hitting less than two meters from the target, according to Raytheon. It has been fired more than 1,400 times in combat.

The Army has already shot an Excalibur round from the gun tube of a prototype of the service’s Extended-Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) system and hit a target at 62 kilometers.

The service is developing ERCA as part of its Long-Range Precision Fires modernization program, which is the Army’s top priority within its modernization portfolio.

The prototypes consist of a Paladin howitzer with an M109A7 chassis that upgrades the PIM’s turret with a 58-caliber, 30-foot long gun tube capable of shooting farther than 70 kilometers.