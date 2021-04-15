WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden’s announcement that the 2,500 U.S. forces in Afghanistan would come home by Sept. 11 drew a mixed reaction from lawmakers on Capitol Hill, with mostly Republican critics warning the country would again become a launchpad for terror attacks.

“The United States entered Afghanistan as a result of 9/11, and it is irresponsible to leave when conditions on the ground would lead to a civil war in Afghanistan and allow the country to become a safe haven for terrorists once again,” Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., ranking member of House Armed Services Committee, said in a joint statement.

Gen. Scott Miller, the head of the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan, is expected to testify before the two panels later this month.

Under an agreement signed between the Trump administration and the Taliban last year, the U.S. was to have completed its military withdrawal by May 1. Although Biden is blowing through that deadline, angering the Taliban leadership, his plan calls for the pullout to begin on May 1. The NATO withdrawal will commence the same day.

“With the terror threat in many places, keeping thousands of troops grounded and concentrated in just one country at a cost of billions each year makes no sense to me, and our leaders,” Biden said in a national address to announce the plan.

Biden said that over the next few months, officials will determine “what a continued U.S. diplomatic presence in Afghanistan will look like, including how will ensure the security of our diplomats.” That seemed to be an evolution from Biden’s support in September for leaving a small counter-terror force of no more than 2,000.

Several prominent Democrats praised the president’s move, saying that after nearly 20 years, America’s longest war needed to end.

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., argued the U.S. can monitor the threat of transnational terrorism, and that the cost of a continued troop presents outweighed the benefits.

“I also agree with President Biden that we cannot wait for the perfect security conditions before withdrawing – to do so would mean our men and women in uniform would never return home,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith acknowledged Biden’s decision to push the withdrawal until after May would avoid logistical challenges and ensure troops are brought home safely. Still, he said it’s likely the Taliban “may increase aggression toward U.S. and coalition troops after May 1, potentially making the mission more difficult, costly, and deadly.”

Last year, Smith offered measured support when the Trump administration announced in November that the U.S. would draw down its troop levels from 3,000 in Iraq and 4,500 in Afghanistan to 2,500 in both countries by Jan. 15.

Some Democrats drew a contrast between Biden’s move Wednesday and Trump’s, hailing Biden’s consultations with allies.

“Unlike the former President, who abruptly decided to withdraw from Syria and Afghanistan without consulting our allies and partners, President Biden has spoken at length with our NATO allies and other partners and met with military, intelligence, and diplomatic advisors,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.

Republican support for the move was sparse, but it included libertarian Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

“It’s great when we can find places to agree,” Paul said in a tweet. “I’m grateful President Biden is keeping President Trump’s plan to leave Afghanistan, even with a delay until fall. The time to bring our troops home is now or as soon as possible. Enough endless wars.”

But critics of the move argued the withdrawal date was arbitrary and not based on improved conditions in Afghanistan. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Trump’s withdrawal plans reckless last year and warned that Biden’s move would “surrender an entire country back to the Taliban.”

“Our President should remember what happened when the Obama Administration let political considerations rush a retreat from Iraq. Chaos, and bloodshed and ISIS,” McConnell said on the Senate floor, referring to the Islamic State.

McConnell and some other Republicans painted Biden’s decision as one in a string of weak foreign policy moves. McConnell said Biden was “surrendering leverage,” and pointed to the Biden administration’s flat FY22 defense budget request, extension of the New START arms control treaty with Russia and its sanctions relief talks with Tehran as it seeks to restore the Iran nuclear deal.

“If this Administration wants a successful legacy on the world stage, if they want accomplishments that will endure, they need to put American strength back at the center and come back to the bipartisan mainstream,” McConnell said.

Among the few Democratic critics was Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who had long been a proponent of including women in peace talks. She said in a statement that the move “undermines our commitment to the Afghan people, particularly Afghan women.”