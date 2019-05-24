WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats say the Trump administration has formally invoked an exemption that allows the White House to clear weapon sales for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, despite congressional disapproval.

For the last year, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has held up the sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, over concerns of how they will be used as part of the Saudi-led actions against Iranian-backed fighters in Yemen, an operation that has led to a humanitarian crisis in that country.

The Arms Control Act allows an exemption to sell weapons to partners in case of an emergency, something designed to speed up the process amid a crisis. In this case, Trump appears to be using the tense situation with Iran — based on intelligence reports that have been widely questioned by Democrats — as a reason to push through the weapons.

In a Friday statement, Menendez said the administration officially informed the Senate it will use what his office called an “unprecedented and legally dubious” move to push the weapon sales through, breaking years of tradition where the Senate has a say over whether other nations can buy American defense goods.

“In trying to explain this move, the Administration failed to even identify which legal mechanism it thinks it is using, described years of malign Iranian behavior but failed to identify what actually constitutes an emergency today, and critically, failed to explain how these systems, many of which will take years to come online, would immediately benefit either the United States or our allies and thus merit such hasty action,” the New Jersey legislator wrote.

On that last point, it could in fact take years for the munitions to go under contract, be produced and then sold. However, there are alternatives the White House could use, including giving weapons from U.S. stockpiles to those nations or having governments cut ahead of others on the wait list.

Attempts to reach the U.S. State Department for clarity on those options, and the details of what weapons and quantities are involved in this agreement, were unsuccessful. Furthermore, the administration has not released a formal statement about the move.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Sen. Chris Murphy, the Connecticut Democrat who first raised the possibility Trump would use a “loophole” to push the sales through this week, said the move “sets an incredibly dangerous precedent that future presidents can use to sell weapons without a check from Congress."

“We have the constitutional duty to declare war and the responsibility to oversee arm sales that contravene our national security interests. If we don’t stand up to this abuse of authority, we will permanently box ourselves out of deciding who we should sell weapons to,” Murphy added.

Both Menendez and Murphy hinted at introducing legislation to make sure Trump cannot use the emergency procedure for future sales, but gave no details on how that might work. And in his statement, Menendez specifically warned that U.S. industry may regret Trump’s latest move

“With this move, the President is destroying the productive and decades-long working relationship on arms sales between the Congress and the Executive Branch. The possible consequences of this decision will ultimately threaten the ability of the U.S. defense industry to export arms in a manner that is both expeditious and responsible,” according to Menendez.

Speaking to Defense News late Thursday, the senator expanded on that idea, saying that “any attempt to export under [the emergency] provision would be a violation of the Export Control Act. And so, [does industry] want to subject themselves to the liability of that? They understand that, and why have the industry break the protocol for something that’s really not of value to the industry?"

What legal liabilities industry could suffer is unclear. However, should this move by Trump result in new legislation that slows down the arms sale process, it could impact American defense firms that have been happy to see attempts over the past several years to speed up the process.