Brig. Gen. Rob Collins will be the new head of the Army’s Program Executive Office – Command, Control and Communications (Tactical), the chief of staff of the Army announced March 25.

Collins will replace Maj. Gen. David Bassett, who took the job in January 2018. The transition “will not take place for several months," PEO C3T tweeted.

Collins is a familiar face to those at Aberdeen Proving Ground as he has served as the program executive officer for intelligence, electronic warfare and sensors since May 2019. Collins has also served as project manager for the Army’s Distributed Common Ground System. Previously he was product manager for the Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WIN-T) Increments 2 and 3.

In his new role, he will help oversee the modernization of the Army’s battlefield network along with the network cross functional team at Army Futures Command.

Army PEO C3T manages 45 acquisition programs and has an annual budget of more than $2 billion.

Bassett’s next stop was not immediately clear from the release.

Brig. Gen. Michael E. Sloane, the program executive officer for simulations, training, and instrumentation in Orlando will replace Collins at PEO IEW&S, according to the notice.

Among the programs assigned to the IEW&S portfolio are the Electronic Warfare Planning and Management Tool, the Multi-Function Electronic Warfare Air Large, position, navigation and timing systems and the Distributed Common Ground System – Army.