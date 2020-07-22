WASHINGTON — ManTech has won an $87 million contract for IT work on U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command’s ship maintenance mission, the company announced July 22.

Under the five-year contract, ManTech will support the Navy Maritime Maintenance Enterprise Solution, or NMMES, run by NAVSEA. ManTech will provide the command with advanced IT software research, development and engineering, according to a news release.

The defense contractor will “accelerate cost-efficient software development cycle times, speeding maintenance activity access to the highest quality high-technology solutions with greater leverage on an expansive data library,” the release said.

“ManTech will improve the quality, integration and efficiency of the NMMES architecture to enhance ship maintenance operations and improve readiness for the Navy’s most critical surface and submarine platforms,” said Andy Twomey, ManTech executive vice president and general manager of the defense sector.

The executive added that the solutions include robotic process automation, agile DevSecOps software modeling and artificial intelligence-automated cybersecurity.

NNMES is an IT system used for ship repair at its four public shipyards: Norfolk, Virginia; Portsmouth, Virginia; Puget Sound, Washington; and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.