The National Telecommunications and Information Administration has requested the Federal Communications Commission officially reconsider its vote in favor of Ligado Networks — while also filling a separate request for the commission to put a stay on the company’s plan, which critics have said will damage the Global Positioning System.

The request to reconsider the FCC’s April 20 vote, when it went 5-0 in support of Ligado’s request to use L-Band spectrum, comes on behalf of the Department of Defense. Pentagon officials had indicated they would use the formal mechanism in hopes the FCC commissioners would reconsider their support for Ligado.

The NTIA requests that the FCC hit pause on Ligado’s approval until the commission can “meaningfully and promptly consider the appropriate metrics and mitigation procedures — and their realistic application to Ligado’s actual terrestrial network — before coordination and deployment efforts under the current conditions commence.”

Support growing for review of Ligado interference information Several groups want the National Academy of Sciences to review testing data at the heart of the question on whether Ligado's planned use for spectrum will interfere with GPS.

“Maintaining the status quo would be appropriate when a serious legal question is presented, if little harm will befall others if the stay is granted and denial of the stay would inflict serious harm,” the filling reads.

The NTIA says it is filling the request “on behalf of the executive branch.” The FCC is directly responsible to Congress, not the executive, but the executive branch itself has not been united in its opposition. Both Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been supportive of the FCC’s move.

“The department remains opposed to the Ligado proposal and has made no secret of its intent to see the FCC’s recent approval of it reversed. Today’s NTIA filing on behalf of the DOD and other executive branch agencies is the first step in the process of seeking that reversal,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Robert Carver said in a statement.

“The Ligado proposal to repurpose spectrum adjacent to that used by the Global Positioning System for use in a terrestrial 5G network will do irreparable harm to GPS. Such a network in this spectrum space will adversely impact both military and civilian use of this critical service,” Carver added.

Countered Ligado spokeswoman Ashley Durmer, “This rehash of arguments put before the FCC over two years ago contains no new information or technical data to support its request that the FCC reconsider its recent unanimous, bipartisan decision. The entire petition is premised on the tired 1 dB argument, which is just another way of the DoD saying, ‘we want this spectrum for our own use.’”

“The FCC carefully analyzed and dismantled that argument in its 74-page Order, and we are confident that it will affirm its decision upon review. Maybe this is why Congress has raised so many concerns about what is happening at the NTIA and questioned its ability to play a positive role in critical spectrum management policy decisions,” Durmer continued. “We remain confident that, after review, the FCC will stand firm with its decision.”

The stay request comes with four points to support it. The first, NTIA states, is that there would be “substantial, irreparable harm” if the Ligado plan goes through. Second, it is in the public interest if the FCC evaluates the technical issues “under more scientific rigor before applying it to a large number of GPS devices relied upon for national security and public safety.”

Third, the stay would not harm Ligado, as the NTIA cites public reports that he company does not expect to commence service within the next 18 months. And finally, the stay request argues, the FCC is likely to reverse itself anyway when it takes a better look at the case details.

The latter point seems arguable at best, given both the unanimous vote in favor of Ligado and the tensions between the FCC and supporters of the defense department, such as Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., who have accused the FCC of operating in secretary to slip the Ligado vote past opponents. Through a spokesman, the FCC has dismissed those claims as “baseless fearmongering.”

Under the FCC guidelines, a re-vote is not even required; the FCC can simply decide not to reconsider the Ligado matter.

Said an FCC spokesman, “We appreciate the support that our Ligado Order has received from high-ranking Executive Branch officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr."

In a statement, Inhofe said the NTIA move "underscores how imperative it is that we find a whole-of-government approach to electromagnetic spectrum sharing that involves both these agencies and other key stakeholders. We’ve got to balance both national security requirements and commercial industry needs — that’s the only way we can compete against China successfully.”