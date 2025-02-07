Sections
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Space
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Pentagon
Congress
Global
Video
Thought Leadership
Subscribe Now
Air Warfare
Land
Naval
Pentagon
Congress
Budget
Cyber
Opens in new window
C4ISR
Opens in new window
Space
Training & Sim
Unmanned
Global
Asia Pacific
Europe
Mideast Africa
The Americas
Industry
MilTech
Interviews
Opinion
Top 100 Companies
Video
Defense News Weekly
Money Minute
Outlook
Thought Leadership
Whitepapers & eBooks
Opens in new window
DSDs & SMRs
Opens in new window
Webcasts
Opens in new window
Events
Opens in new window
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Events Calendar
Native
Early Bird Brief
Digital Edition
Opens in new window
Learn the Finnish Army’s concept of resilience in harsh conditions: “Sisu”
Learn the Finnish Army’s concept of resilience in harsh conditions: “Sisu”
What is “sisu?” Check out the concept Finland’s Army describes as a form of hardiness earned only by fighting in harsh conditions.
6 days ago
Latest Videos
Hegseth says Ukraine can’t return to old borders
New VA Secretary takes office, and more Pentagon updates | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.8.25
Budgeting For Your First Home — Money Minute
‘Courage is our obligation’: What the horrors of Fallujah taught one young soldier
See American F-35s land on a Japanese warship
Change comes to the VA as new Secretary takes the helm
Texas troops’ immigration arrest powers, and NATO’s defense spending - Headlines
Pentagon contemplates a Gaza plan, and deportees arrive in Guantanamo
A flood of changes sweeps the military | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 2.1.25
College Fund Planning — Money Minute
From transgender troops to DEI, change comes to the military
The Army tests new vehicles and tech in European exercise
Trump executive prevents families of U.S. troops from leaving Afghanistan
‘You don’t lose until you quit trying’: How love helped one private save his compatriots
This Ranger hurled a Taliban’s grenade back at the them. His survival depended on cultivated courage
Trending Now
‘Burn it down’: Experts urge ditching sluggish Pentagon arms process
German rocket artillery pick tests the waters on US arms dependence
Russian spy ship caught fire off Syria’s coast, its broadcast recorded
Deterring China, slashing waste top Pentagon priorities, Hegseth says
Pentagon cuts off Hegseth town hall webcast after transparency pledge