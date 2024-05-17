MERSIN, Turkey — Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar has delivered to Poland the final batch of Bayraktar TB2 combat systems ordered for $270 million, the company announced.

Poland signed a deal in May 2021 for the drones and associated equipment. The contract stipulated the delivery of four systems, each of which include six aircraft and three ground control stations.

Baykar first delivered six TB2s in October 2022 at a ceremony held at Poland’s 12th Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Base.

On May 16, it completed the shipment of a cumulative 24 TB2s during an event held in Poland. Attendees included Poland’s deputy defense minister, the head of Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries agency, and the general manager of Baykar.

Haluk Bayraktar, who leads the company, wrote Thursday on the social media site X that the firm “delivered the last system of our Bayraktar TB2 UCAVs to Poland. Thus, for the first time in Turkey’s history, we have successfully completed the export of high-tech UCAVs to [both] a NATO and EU member country.”

Defense News has contacted Poland’s Defence Ministry for comment on how the drones will be used, and whether Ukraine will receive any.

Ukraine is currently fighting off a Russian invasion, which has heavily involved drone warfare. The TB2 made headlines when Ukrainian forces used them against Russia early on in the war.

The medium-altitude, long-endurance drone can help with reconnaissance, target identification for artillery and precision strikes. It features an advanced avionic suite with a system that allows for autonomous taxiing, takeoff, landing and cruising.

Tayfun Ozberk is a Turkey correspondent for Defense News.