ANKARA — Turkish drone maker Baykar has announced another deal with a foreign government, increasing its number of export markets to more than two dozen.

In a Jan. 18 statement, Baykar said it signed a contract worth $370 million to sell armed Bayraktar TB2 drones to the Kuwait Defense Ministry, but did not disclose the number of drones or a delivery timetable.

Last month, Baykar signed a deal to sell three Bayraktar TB2s to Albania. A Turkish procurement official said further TB2 sales to Albania and other Balkan militaries, including Serbia and its regional rival Kosovo, are very likely in the next couple of years.

Baykar has announced exports accounted for as much as 98% of the company’s annual sales in 2022.

An industry source who was not authorized to speak with the media estimated Turkey is operating around 300 Baykar drones. The source said the company has exported about 250 drones.

Baykar is currently developing the Akinci combat drone, Bayraktar TB3, an advanced version of the TB2, and the Kizilelma, an unmanned fighter jet.

Burak Ege Bekdil is the Turkey correspondent for Defense News.