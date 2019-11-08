WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has used a laser weapon system to engage and shoot down multiple fixed-wing and rotary drones in a demonstration for the U.S. Air Force at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the company announced Thursday.

The Advanced Test High Energy Asset, or ATHENA, operated in a netted environment with a government command-and-control system and radar sensor.

Lockheed said airmen operated ATHENA during the demos, where the laser weapon system acquired and tracked drones, using its high-energy laser to destroy the targets.

The company developed ATHENA to provide a cost-effective anti-drone capability that complements the systems already used by the military.