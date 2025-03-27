The Space Force has added two new launch providers to its list of firms that could compete for future national security space missions.

In a statement Thursday, the service said Rocket Lab and Stoke Space will join three other firms — SpaceX, United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin — chosen last year to enter the provider pool. The companies, both of which are developing new rockets for military and commercial customers, must fly their vehicles in order to be eligible to compete for contracts.

Both firms expect their rockets to take flight this year.

“With today’s award, the Space Force expanded our portfolio of launch systems able to deliver critical space capability. These new partners bring innovative approaches and increased competition to our mission area,” Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, program executive officer for assured access to space, said in the statement.

The addition of new vendors is part of the Space Force’s new strategy for space launch, which it calls National Security Space Launch Phase 3.

Under that approach, the Space Force created two lanes in which companies can compete. Lane 1 is for commercial-like missions and is geared toward new providers, and Lane 2 is reserved for firms whose rockets meet more stringent security and performance requirements. The providers selected to date have all been for Lane 1, but SpaceX, ULA and Blue Origin will likely also be chosen to compete for Lane 2 missions.

The service expects to release its first request for proposals for Lane 1 launches later this spring and companies will have a chance to compete for additional missions in fiscal 2026.

Lt. Col. Douglas Downs, Space Systems Command’s materiel leader space launch procurement, said the service plans to bring on more emerging launch providers in the coming years.

Along with their on-ramp to Lane 1, Rocket Lab and Stoke each received a $5 million contract to develop an approach to mission assurance, a term the Space Force uses to describe efforts to lower the risk that a Defense Department space mission will fail.

