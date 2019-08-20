The Army needs help when it comes to equipping its formations with cutting-edge technology.

“One of the things we’re looking at is how to reduce the time so we can figure and react to the adversary,” Col. John Transue, capability manager for cyber at the Cyber Center of Excellence, said during a presentation Aug. 20 at TechNet Augusta.

During his speech, Tranuse pointed to four areas where the Army needs help:

Artificial intelligence. Reacting quickly involves being able to patch systems quickly. Transue said the Army can’t spend days or weeks on those tasks, but artificial intelligence can help human analysts do better work and spend time more efficiently rather than having to sift through data.

Other areas of interest within artificial intelligence include minimizing threat identification and isolation and closing the gap between technology and operator capabilities.

Cyber modeling and simulation technologies. More specifically, Transue said the Army wants technologies that can model what will happen to a network if changes are made. This could include operation mission planning and mission rehearsal capabilities.

“If we make changes to this network, what is actually going to be happening to the network? Or if we have effects, what can we expect that the effects would actually be,” he said.

Other areas of interest within cyber modeling and simulation include cyberspace operations and mission planning, cyberspace situational understanding and predicative modeling.

Advanced analytics. Army leaders need advanced analytics that can provide forward forces the ability to analyze data. In many cases, Transue noted, networks will be stressed by advanced adversaries and forces might not be able to rely on cloud capabilities in the United States to analyze data. Instead, they will have to do that in the field.

Other areas of interest within advanced analytics include prescriptive analytics for actions and effects.