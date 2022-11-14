Primoco UAV said it won a contract for the delivery of eight of the Czech company’s One 150 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to an undisclosed customer outside Europe.

The value of the transaction is 6.8 million euros ($7 million), it said in a statement.

The contract “includes UAVs, sensors, control stations and training,” and includes an option for a further sixteen aircraft, said CEO Ladislav Semetkovský, in the statement.

Delivery will take place in the first half of 2023 and is subject to the approval of the Licensing Administration of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic.

The announcement of the sale comes just weeks after Primoco won a contract to deliver two One 150 UAVs worth 1.7 million euros to a European customer. The Czech manufacturer said it’s seeing increased interest in UAVs, especially from the military sector. In the first half of 2022, the company delivered a seven UAVs and posted sales of CZK 102.8 million ($4.4 million).

Primoco develops and produces the One 150 civilian and military unmanned aircraft, capable of flying completely independently according to programmed flight plans.

The key features of the aircraft are its size, maximum take-off weight 150 kilograms (331 pounds) 15 hours endurance, 1,800 kilometer (1,100 miles) range, cruising speed pf 120 km/h, payload of 30 kg and fully automatic take-off and landing. Primoco focuses on civil and military aerospace applications, particularly in energy, border and coastal security, fire monitoring and search and rescue operations.

The company announced in February that it would cease activities in the Russian market and sell its local subsidiary AO Primoco BPLA following that country’s invasion of Ukraine. The Czech Republic is a NATO ally and a member state of the EU.