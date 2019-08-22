COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado congressman says the initial headquarters for the Pentagon’s new Space Command will be in his home state.

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn said Wednesday the command will officially start operations at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs next month. Lamborn says he hopes the Pentagon will chose Peterson for the command’s permanent headquarters.

Space Command to launch Aug. 29 Gen. Jay Raymond will inherit 87 units, covering “missile warning, satellite operations, space control and space support."

President Donald Trump formally launched Space Command in December. It’s designed to improve the organization of the military’s vast space operations amid growing concerns that China and Russia are working on ways to disrupt or destroy U.S. satellites.