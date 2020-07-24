WASHINGTON – The US Navy’s carrier-borne tanker drone the MQ-25 Stingray is preparing to head into the fall resuming test flights, this time with the crucial fuel store pod attached.

The store, the same one integrated into the Navy’s stalwart F/A-18 Super Hornet for tanking, was recently integrated into the MQ-25 test article under the wing.

“When we resume flight testing later this year, we’ll have the opportunity to gather test points about the aerodynamics of that pod and the software commands that control it – all happening well before we deliver the Navy’s first MQ-25 jet with the same pod,” MQ-25′s program director Dave Bujold said in a Boeing statement.

“That early testing and early software development is a big part of supporting the Navy’s goal to get MQ-25 to the fleet as quickly as possible.”

The engineers will be looking primarily at the aerodynamics of the pod mounted on the Stingray test article, then seeing how the hose and drogue behave while being dragged behind the airframe.

Aerial Refueling Store being installed on the MQ-25 T1 test article. Flights are scheduled to resume later this year. (Image Courtesy of Boeing.)

Delays Possible

In June, Defense News reported that the MQ-25 could face a three-year testing delay if it doesn’t get its designated test ships through the required modernizations on time, a possibility the Navy said was remote.

Two carriers — Carl Vinson and George H.W. Bush — have limited windows to complete the installation of unmanned aircraft control stations, and if operational commitments intervene it could create significant issues for the program, according to Navy officials and a government watchdog report.

“Program officials stated that, among other things, the Navy’s potential inability to maintain its schedule commitments could require modifications to the contract that would impact the fixed-price terms,” the Government Accountability Office reported. “Specifically, the Navy faces limited flexibility to install MQ-25 control centers on aircraft carriers.

“If the Navy misses any of its planned installation windows, the program would have to extend MQ-25 development testing by up to 3 years. According to officials, such a delay could necessitate a delay to initial capability and result in a cost increase.”

The U.S. Navy's MQ-25 Stingray aerial refueling drone took its first flight Sept. 19, a historic step toward integrating an unmanned aircraft into the service's powerful strike arm.