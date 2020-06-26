WASHINGTON – The flood of departing officials continues as the Navy’s “chief learning officer,” a newly created position championed by former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and acting SECNAV Thomas Modly, announced he was leaving his post this summer to take positions at a think tank and a venture capital firm.

John Kroger took to LinkedIn this week to announce his departure a mere eight months after taking the job last September.

"I will be leaving the Department of the Navy and my civil service position as the Chief Learning Officer later this summer," Kroger wrote. "It has been a great honor to serve as the first joing Navy-Marine Corps CLO and wish all of my colleagues the very best."

A Navy statement provided to Defense News said the service planned to replace the CLO.

“The Department will make an announcement about the appointment of a new CLO in the near future,” the statement reads. “Educating the force remains a Department priority, and we will continue to look at innovative ways to provide Sailors and Marines a career roadmap filled with world-class training and education.”

What remains unclear is what the change will mean for reforms the service put in place in its 2018 Education for Seapower initiative that sought to align several educational institutions around developing more strategic-minded sailors and Marines. Included in the initiative were the United States Naval Academy, Naval Postgraduate School, the Naval War College and Marine Corps University.

Kroger remains in his position for now and it’s not immediately clear when he’ll be leaving, a Navy spokesman said.

Kroger’s departure is one of several recent exits by senior civilians at the Pentagon.

The Pentagon’s top two technology experts, Mike Griffin, the Defense Department’s first undersecretary of research and engineering, and Lisa Porter resigned and will depart July 10. On June 16, Elaine McCusker, the department’s acting comptroller, submitted her resignation, followed two days later by Kathryn Wheelbarger, the acting assistant defense secretary for international security affairs.