WASHINGTON – Budget shortfalls created in part by greater-than-expected demands on maritime patrol aircraft is forcing the Navy to cut flight hours for several squadrons on the East Coast, according to a naval aviation official who spoke on background.

The shortfall, approximately $100 million, will hit helicopter pilots the hardest, with maritime strike squadrons and sea combat expeditionary units that support cruiser and destroyers deployments taking a 25 percent cut, the official said. Maritime patrol squadrons, test pilots and fleet air support units will all see a 10 percent cut.

Heavy operational demands placed on P-8 maritime patrol aircraft account for the shortfall, and will need to be accounted for going forward, the official said.

Fly-overs will also be curtailed, although previously scheduled events will go on as planned, the official said.

The $100 million shortfall was first reported by USNI News.

Trump reverses his own aircraft carrier policy, takes a victory lap Trump's plan to mothball the Truman was dead on Capitol Hill for weeks, but he's put a final stake in its heart.

The cuts to flight hours for the affected squadrons recall the days of budget caps and sequestration that have been in the rear-view since Trump took office and the budgets have increased. But with the department focused on what it terms “great power competition,” the Navy appears to be running into increasing issues meeting the stepped-up demands, and a familiar scene is playing out.

The carrier Harry S. Truman is deploying for a third time in four years, with the latest deployment coming in the same Optimized Fleet Response Plan cycle, which Defense News sister publication Navy Times reported was about “stretching the limits” of O-FRP.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.