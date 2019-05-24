WASHINGTON--As the U.S. Navy looks to increase the capabilities and range of its carrier air wings, there are many possible compositions the air wing of the future could look take. One is posited in a study from Bryan Clark, a retired naval captain who is now a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA). In an interview, he explained the radical changes, including extensive use of unmanned aircraft and other new manned types, that the study says is needed to enable a carrier air wing to succeed in a future conflict.