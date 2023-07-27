MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia has selected a South Korean infantry fighting vehicle as the winner of a program to replace its fleet of M113AS4 armored personnel carriers.

The office of Australia’s defense industry minister revealed the decision Thursday morning that the government chose Hanwha’s Redback for the effort dubbed Project Land 400 Phase 3–Land Combat Vehicle System (Infantry Fighting Vehicle).

The Redback beat out competition from Germany company Rheinmetall’s KF41 Lynx vehicle.

The program will see 129 Redback vehicles built in Australia for an estimate cost between AU$5 billion and AU$7 billion (U.S. $3.4 billion and U.S. $4.7 billion), making it one of Australia’s largest defense acquisition programs.

The decision comes after an extensive risk mitigation effort that saw both vehicle types put under testing that began in 2019. The tests were to last two years, but were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conroy said the government will accelerate the Redback acquisition, with the first vehicle to be delivered in 2027, two years earlier than planned. Deliveries will be completed in late 2028.

The Redback is based on the South Korean K21 infantry fighting vehicle with extensive modifications and locally provided technology. These include improved armor, a turret with a mounted Bushmaster 30mm gun, a launcher for Elbit Systems’ Spike LR anti-tank guided missile, and one-piece rubber tracks made by Soucy Defense.

Australia’s Redbacks are to be made in a purpose-built factory under construction at Avalon in the southeastern state of Victoria. The factory will also build the AS9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzer based on Hanwha’s K9 and its associated ammunition resupply vehicle.

Several other Australian defense contractors will assist with the program, including Electro Optic Systems and Marand.

Australia originally planned to acquire 450 infantry fighting vehicles under Project Land 400 Phase 3 when the program began in 2014 in order to replace its M113s on a one-for-one basis. However, its recently released Defence Strategic Review reduced that number to 129.

The review said this amount would provide sufficient vehicles for “one mechanised battalion in particular for littoral manoeuvre, including training, repair and attrition stock,” and allow for a focus on the acquisition of land-based, long-range rockets and missiles.

This change in focus will see Australia accelerate and expand plans to acquire the Lockheed Martin-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and a land-based maritime strike capability.

