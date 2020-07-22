WASHINGTON — Humvee maker AM General has been acquired by KPS Capital Partners, a private-equity firm known for buying financially distressed manufacturers, the companies announced Wednesday.

KPS acquired AM General of South Bend, Indiana, from MacAndrews & Forbes, in a deal in which terms were not disclosed. AM General has largely been stagnant since losing the competition for the Army’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in 2015 to Oshkosh.

Following its loss in the JLTV competition, the company turned to the international market to continue to grow the Humvee business there such as offering a multi-purpose truck with a military-grade rolling chassis from its Humvee design to foreign customers with a la carte add-ons.

KPS Partner Jay Bernstein said in a joint statement that the firm would continue to work with AM General’s chief executive, Andy Hove, its management and employees, “to build on this great platform, organically and through acquisition.

“We intend to leverage the Company’s commitment to research, technology, innovation and new product development, as well as its heritage and iconic brand name,” Bernstein’s statement reads.

Hove said the firm would work with KPS, “to continue to execute our strategy and invest in our very ambitious growth plan.

“We look forward to KPS’ demonstrated commitment to manufacturing excellence, continuous improvement and commitment to invest in technology and innovation will only enhance the Company’s ability to compete in today’s military and commercial marketplace,” Hove said.

AM General has continued to try to adapt to the needs of the US military, bringing a robotic combat vehicle to a US Army demonstration last year as the service mulls the future of RCVs on the battlefield. The company also competed for the Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport (SMET) vehicle competition but was not selected.