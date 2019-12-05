WASHINGTON — The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has unsealed a six-year-old complaint filed by a former Navistar Defense employee accusing the company of fraudulent, inflated pricing of the thousands of Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicles it sold to the U.S. Marine Corps.

The whistleblower and former contract director at Navistar, Duquoin Burgess, is claiming the company violated the False Claims Act by forging invoices, catalogue prices and other information used in negotiations to sell MRAPs to the Marine Corps and is seeking at least $1.28 billion in damages, which roughly equates to the amount of money the former employee believes the company reaped from lying about its prices to the government.

The complaint, originally filed in 2013, was required to remain sealed until the U.S. government completed its investigation into the claims. The government intervened in the case Dec. 3 with its own filing, which is sealed.

Burgess, who has asked for a jury trial, is represented by the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp. The government will work with the firm in prosecuting the case.

According to Burgess’ attorney, Vince McKnight, the case is unusual because even the company’s top executives, to include its president, allegedly knew about the fraudulent activity.

The forged and fraudulent pricing records were used to secure both the initial contract award and further orders from 2007 to 2012, according to the complaint filed by Burgess’ attorneys and reviewed by Defense News.

The company either forged sales history where there was no sales history or nearly doubled commercial prices for a variety of critical MRAP parts like the chassis, the engine and the suspension system.

The complaint alleges that the company took advantage of the very critical need to rapidly procure MRAPs to protect soldiers against Improvised Explosive Devices in Iraq and Afghanistan by inflating its prices for the vehicles.

While Navistar will file a response to the complaint in the coming months, the company told Defense News in a statement that “we do not believe [Burgess]’s unsealed complaint is well founded in fact or law. The company intends to defend itself as necessary and appropriate.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of those serving our country, and we take tremendous pride in the vehicles we manufacture. We value our long-standing partnership with the military and are proud to provide safe, reliable military vehicles of superior quality,” the company continued.

“Beyond that, we will not comment on the pending litigation,” the statement reads.

Over the course of the MRAP contract’s five-year life-cycle, the government paid Navistar approximately $9 billion for its MaxxPro MRAPs, according to the complaint, but a conservative estimate shows that roughly $1.28 billion of that was based on fraud. Burgess’ attorneys are seeking three times that amount in damages as the government would be entitled to if the defendant is found guilty.

A MaxxPro MRAP sets up a secure position, allowing Soldiers from White Platoon, Apache Troop to dismount and conduct nearby street-level engagements with local villagers April 4, 2014. (Photo by 1st Lt. Joseph Krebsbach/U.S. Army)

Red Flags

Navistar and the government held contracting sessions in March 2008 to work out the terms of the contract with top company executives present including its president at the time, Archie Massicotte.

According to the complaint, Navistar tried to convince the government the MRAP was a commercial item to avoid having to provide certified cost or pricing data. The government found that it should not be considered a commercial item, so the company applied for a waiver to avoid producing the data.

The waiver, the company argued, was warranted because it didn’t have to initially produce cost data from suppliers due to competition and because it was a manufacturer accustomed to operating in the commercial industry where it’s not customary to request such data from suppliers. Navistar argued, the MRAP deliveries would be delayed if the company had to chase after that information and attested to the accuracy of the cost data it presented in negotiations.

The government granted the waiver in 2008.

Burgess, upon joining Navistar in 2009, consistently refused to sign the certifications of the cost and pricing data for MRAPs required by the waiver, but his supervisor, the complaint states, told him that he could easily be replaced if he didn’t sign them.

Burgess was not alone in his concerns, according to the complaint. Linda DiToro, Burgess’s predecessor, also refused to sign the certifications. She was only with Navistar for a year before quitting.

When DiToro refused to sign certifications for MRAPs without being provided underlying facts as to how Navistar arrived at its cost and pricing data, Massicotte himself “reacted negatively” and even excluded her from social events including an end-of-the year party at his residence for the entire office staff, the complaint recounts.

She left in 2009 and has been employed by Boeing for over ten years. Burgess left the company after only a few years and went on to work on contracting issues for Boeing and BAE Systems.

Michael Lyons, who served as government contracts manager at Navistar, also raised concerns that he believed invoices were forged to the highest levels at the company over email and in face-to-face meetings. Burgess, his direct supervisor, recommended an investigation into the claims, but instead was told to fire Lyons “for insubordination and creation of a hostile work environment,” the complaint notes.

But, since Navistar feared Lyons’ firing might turn him into a whistleblower, he was kept on, according to the court documents.

The Chassis

In the complaint it is alleged that Navistar specifically made misrepresentations of the price of its 7400 chassis used in the MRAP vehicles.

Navistar is accused of bumping the price to $250,000 a piece compared to a $125,000 price tag for other customers.

Because the chassis is a commercial item, Navistar was exempt from having to show certified cost and pricing data to the Marine Corps.

Burgess noticed, during the course of his job, that Navistar was charging $125,000 for the chassis to other customers including another branch of the U.S. military and foreign countries. He brought the discrepancy to Navistar’s manager of financing for the MRAP contract where it was confirmed the prices were different, but he received no explanation as to why.

The government ordered 9,000 MRAPs with the 7400 chassis and suffered approximately $1.25 billion in damages from the chassis price difference alone, the complaint alleges.

The Engine

Navistar, according to the complaint, was charging the Marine Corps around $27,000 to $34,000 per engine when sold with the MRAP.

Meanwhile, Navistar charged other non-government customers roughly $17,000 a unit.

The government, therefore, suffered roughly $36 million in damages related to engine pricing, the complaint calculates.

To represent the cost data, the company forged sales histories of the engine, the complaint states.

Navistar gave the government copies of invoices for sales of trucks incorporating the same engine. The invoices purported to show the sale of a fleet of medium duty trucks to an Illinois-based landscaping company.

Lyons specifically noticed the price of the engine seemed inflated and asked for copies of invoices and other documentation to support the price and received the invoice to the landscaping company. Lyons contacted the company and learned that it had purchased only one truck and no spare parts. Lyons realized, according to the complaint, that the invoices were forgeries.

When Lyons brought the issue to his supervisors they indicated the invoices had been prepared under the direction of senior company leadership and was “angrily ordered” to stop looking into the issue or risk his job, the complaint states.

U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, 1st Battalion 7th Marine Regiment, utilize an International MaxxPro Category 1, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) to provide security during "Operation Lee" in the Sangin area of Helmand province, Afghanistan, May 3, 2014. (Photo by Sgt Dustin D. March/U.S. Marine Corps)

The suspension

When the Marine Corps decided in 2009 that it needed modifications to MRAPs sent to Afghanistan due to the more difficult terrain encountered there, it required the companies providing the vehicles to be redesigned with improved suspension systems to better handle tough, uneven terrain. Older vehicles would be retrofitted while all new deliveries would have the new capability.

Navistar outfitted 3,898 vehicles with ISS upgrades, the complaint notes.

According to the account in the complaint, Navistar was concerned it would now have to produce cost data on the chassis and engine when negotiating pricing for the ISS upgrade.

Navistar employees including Burgess were directed to ensure the government would not get access to the data, the complaint states, because there was a fear the government would retroactively seek a rebate on MRAPs already sold to the Marine Corps.

Contract negotiations for the upgrades took place in 2010 and, again, Navistar’s executive leadership team was at the table and proposed a $143,294 per unit price for the kits, which was then negotiated down to $142,602 per unit.

Navistar decided to convince the government the ISS kit was a commercial item to avoid providing cost data again. Burgess argued at the time that the kit didn’t meet the criteria, the complaint recounts.

Navistar showed purported sales histories, catalogue listing and vendor quotes to try to convince the government the price was fair, but, according to the complaint, the documents were either “forged or utterly misleading.”

For example, one sale history for a transfer case shaft to Deutsch Truck and Diesel Repair turned out to be a forgery — the company hadn’t sold the part to Deutsch’s.

And in another case, Navistar presented the government with other vendor quotes to include one price of $103,904 for front and rear axles. The complaint alleges that in reality the quote to that company was actually $58,480 per set.