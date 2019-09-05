WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army aviation branch is considering bringing back armored cavalry squadrons in lieu of attack reconnaissance squadrons to complement the future attack reconnaissance aircraft expected to be fielded in 2030, according to the Army Aviation Center of Excellence commander at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

The Army previously used organic cavalry squadrons for reconnaissance and surveillance functions, Mag. Gen. David Francis said at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Aviation Hot Topic forum on Sept. 5. The question now, he said, is “do we need that capability at those echelons, and, if so, how are we doing to fill it?”

The issue is something the Army is now grappling with, although it’s still “at the very front end of that discussion right now across the Army,” Francis said, “but it is, in fact, an issue that is being pursued” and is considered a high priority for Army leadership in terms of how the service will source new formations and how many are needed.

The Army last week held a reconnaissance and security summit in Fort Hood, Texas, that included all core commanders in the service and almost all of the division commanders — including some Army National Guard division commanders — to identify necessary future capabilities, and the organization issue was brought up, according to Francis.

“I will tell you also that every one of those discussions has a component of aviation in it. We don’t think there will be a cavalry squadron that is not an air-ground element or organization as we move into the future,” he said.

When the Army withdrew from Iraq in 2011, it eliminated the last deployable armored cavalry regiment.

With the possible advent of two new helicopters — the future attack reconnaissance aircraft and the future long-range assault aircraft — the Army must identify the types of formations that these aircraft will call home and from which they will carry out missions.

Can the Army pull off buying two new helicopters back to back? The Army’s track record over the past few decades hasn’t been good when it comes to trying to buy a new helicopter, but now the service wants to buy not one, but two different aircraft.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry's most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

The service will field both helos in the 2030 time frame, and each is going through the states of prototype develoment and evaluations to set requirements, such as operating at high speeds at long ranges with a greater level of agility to face off against near-peer threats.