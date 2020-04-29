Analytics and modeling, data management and software engineering are among the top tech priorities for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, according to a document released Wednesday.

The 2020 Technology Focus Areas publication is a guide for industry on how the agency is approaching technology broadly.

“This document is focused on our needs, rather than specific technologies,” said Mark Munsell, NGA chief technology officer. “The changes we must make cannot only occur within the confines of NGA — they require the innovative spirit of industry to find new and unique solutions to some of our most difficult challenges.”

The NGA’s five technology focus areas are:

· Advanced Analytics and Modeling

· Data Management

· Modern Software Engineering

· Artificial Intelligence

· Future of Work

The publication is an update to one that was first released in 2019.

“We published the first NGA Technology Focus Areas as a way to share our technology needs with the larger geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) community. As our needs and expertise continue to grow and evolve, it is incumbent on us to provide an updated document reflecting these changes,” said Munsell in his introduction to the document.

The agency also plans to issue its first technology strategy in the coming weeks, which will highlight how NGA plans to change in order to address these technology challenges.