Christopher Scolese was sworn in as the 19th director of the National Reconnaissance Office Aug. 5.

“I am truly honored to have this opportunity to serve the nation as director of the NRO. I am looking forward to fulfilling the great responsibility ahead of me and helping the NRO accomplish its mission to provide innovative overhead intelligence systems that help keep our nation safe and secure,” said Scolese in a statement.

The NRO is the agency in charge of acquiring and maintaining satellites on behalf of the intelligence community.

Prior to joining the NRO, Scolese was the director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Scolese, who first joined NASA in 1987, was the center’s longest serving director. In response to questions from the Senate Armed Services Committee in June, Scolese said pointed to his experience in acquiring space systems at NASA, as well as his work as an adviser on NRO programs as evidence that he could lead the NRO.