ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-controlled missile-maker Roketsan has completed deliveries of its low-range air defense system to the military, and begun serial production of the medium-range variant.

“The Hisar A+ [low-range version of the Hisar program] has been delivered with all its elements,” Turkey’s top procurement official, Ismail Demir, announced July 10 on Twitter.

HİSAR’dan iki müjde birden!#HİSAR A+ sistemi tüm unsurlarıyla teslim edildi!



Harp başlıklı atışında yüksek hızlı hedefi uzak menzil ve yüksek irtifada imha eden #HİSAR O+ ise seri üretime geçiyor! Hayırlı olsun. 🇹🇷



Durmak Yok Yola Devam!#MilliGururHİSAR pic.twitter.com/f9ecZ87XpK — Ismail Demir (@IsmailDemirSSB) July 10, 2021

Demir also said Roketsan will start serial production of the Hisar O+, the medium-range version of the Hisar program. Recently, Demir said, the Hisar O+ successfully shot fast-speed targets at high altitude.

Hisar air defense missiles are used to protect military bases, ports, facilities and troops against rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, cruise missiles, air-to-ground missiles, and drones.

Both Hisar A+ and Hisar O+ have modular structures as part of their family concept, and are designed to be compatible with different platforms, fire control systems, and command-and-control infrastructure.

Each Hisar system features a vertical launch capability with 360-degree coverage, a dual-stage rocket motor, a multiplatform integration interface and a thrust vector control system.

Hisar A+ and Hisar O+ have intercept ranges of 15 kilometers and 25 kilometers, respectively. They both use high-explosion fragmentation is the warhead design. They are powered by dual-pulse, solid-propellant engines.

