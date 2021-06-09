WASHINGTON ― Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Wednesday that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division plans to hire roughly 3,000 full-time shipbuilders as part of its future-growth plan.

“We are steadily adding new team members to our growing workforce,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said in a statement. “Shipbuilding is a challenging, extremely rewarding and potentially life-changing career, and we are excited to offer so many full-time, stable, full-benefits opportunities to our community.”

HII, America’s largest military shipbuilder, says its adding ship fitters, electricians, pipefitters, pipe welders and structural welders and seeking applicants with mechanical, hot work or carpentry experience. Ingalls, based in Pascagoula, Miss., has been recruiting across Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

On the Newport News, Virginia-based firm’s quarterly earnings call last month, executives highlighted that HII has been on a spending spree to boost its unmanned business, which is part of its Technical Solutions unit.