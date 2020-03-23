BATH, Maine — A shipbuilder at Bath Iron Works has tested positive for the new coronavirus, and others who came into contact with the worker will have to self-quarantine, the company said.

The shipyard’s medical staff is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the safety of the workforce, and the U.S. Navy shipbuilder continued manufacturing on Monday.

The worker was last at the shipyard on March 13, the company said.

The shipyard in Bath, Maine, along with Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, a submarine repair yard in Kittery, Maine, serve a critical national security function under the president's guidelines.

All told, nearly 90 people have tested positive for the virus in Maine, according to the Maine CDC.