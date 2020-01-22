The telecom giant CenturyLink was awarded another contract under GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program, this time winning work for the Department of Defense.

CenturyLink will help build out the Department of Defense’s Education Activity learning network, which provides services to 163 DoD-run schools across the world. The contract has a maximum of $75 million, according to a news release from CenturyLink.

The base period is one year, with 12 one-year options. The EIS task order is the Pentagon’s first EIS order.

"DoDEA put its trust in CenturyLink to provide its staff and tens of thousands of school-aged children of military families with a reliable, robust and secure network that will support desktop computers, printers, mobile devices and video collaboration services in a 21st century learning environment that spans the globe,” said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president for public sector. "We’re focused on modernizing and updating DoD’s learning network so DoDEA can concentrate on its mission to educate, engage and empower military-connected students to succeed in a dynamic world.”

Under the task order, the company will provide virtual private networking, internet, voice and video services to 85 DoDEA locations around the world, the news release said.

Last week, the Interior Department awarded CenturyLink a task order potentially worth $1.6 billion to provide managed network services.