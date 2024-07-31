Italy has signed a €1.5 billion contract with local defense champions Fincantieri and Leonardo for two new, upgraded FREMM frigates.

Dubbed FREMM EVO, the platforms will offer enhanced capabilities for defeating drone attacks and operating sub-sea, surface and aerial unmanned systems, among other improvements, the firms said.

”The evolution of the FREMM capitalizes on a project that has proven, over the years, its full compliance with the requirements of the Italian Navy and has gained widespread international consensus,” said Italian Navy Chief Adm. Enrico Credendino.

The two new vessels, which will join 10 already ordered by the Italian Navy, will be delivered in 2029 and 2030 by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), the joint venture controlled by Fincantieri, which holds a 51% share in partnership alongside Leonardo, which holds a 49% share.

Launched as a joint Italian-French program, the FREMM frigate has been purchased by the U.S. Navy, which has renamed the vessel the Constellation class.

The two new EVO vessels will offer the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of earlier Italian FREMM versions and a series of upgrades to the ship’s cyber warfare capabilities, its air conditioning and electrical distribution system.

The combat management system has been upgraded, while fixed-face X-C dual-band radars will be adopted. Some of the technology upgrades are being adopted from Italy’s PPA navy vessels.

The contract, which was approved by Italy’s parliament in February, is being managed by European defense contracting agency OCCAR, the firms said.

