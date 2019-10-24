COLOGNE, Germany – NATO members should continue helping Turkey with deployments of their air-defense equipment on the border with Syria, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Stoltenberg noted that the decision to extend the years-old mission ultimately lies with member governments. But he argued that the deployments should continue, “because they show that despite the differences we see among NATO allies about the situation in northern Syria, we have to be able to deliver on the activities we do together.”

His comments in Brussels on the eve of a defense ministerial Thursday and Friday come as alliance members are split on dealing with a controversial operation by Ankara to drive Kurdish fighters out of northern Syria. Reports of war crimes committed by Turkish-aligned forces against Syrian Kurds in the course of that operation are seen in some European capitals as indicative that Recep Tayyip Erdoğan simply wanted to exploit an opening to move against the ethnic group.

The Turkish operation and its aftermath is certain to dominate the defense ministers’ meeting during the next two days, testing the willingness of European NATO members to support Turkey militarily. U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has feted his cooperation with the Turkish leader, telling reporters in Washington on Wednesday that the fighting in the region would now be over after what he characterized as a brief window of brutality.