WASHINGTON — The U.S. is still weighing whether to impose sanctions against Turkey for its purchase of a Russian made air defense system, a top State Department official warned Thursday.

Turkey is “not out of the woods on an imposition of sanctions. That is still in play,” said R. Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, during an event hosted by the Defense Writers Group.

Turkey’s decision to procure the Russian-made S-400 has already led to Ankara’s expulsion from the F-35 program. Under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA, passed in 2017, any nation procuring a major defense article form Russia should face major sanctions.

Members of Congress expected those sanctions to be applied in July following Turkey’s acceptance of the S-400, but President Donald Trump has been slow to act, and has expressed sympathy for Turkey in this situation.

The decision on implementing sanctions against Turkey is not tied to a specific timeline, but rather “conditions based,” Cooper said. “There is no finite, I would say [timeline] by statute as far as sanctions are concerned. But it is certainly, all the options are on the table as to how to address that. It’s something that has not been completely resolved.”

Interestingly, Cooper also indicated a split inside Turkey on the S-400 issue, saying “depending on who one talks to in Turkish government, there are those who are acutely aware and sensitive and appreciate that this is not over, and are wanting to get back to the way things may have been at a different time, and decisions coming out of Ankara are not necessarily representative of the military institution or the foreign ministry.”

The state official also brought up on his own the importance of Turkey as something of a test case for America’s resolve to block major Russian systems from entering the inventories of allies and partners, noting “Turkey’s an interesting case because we have a number of partners where we have growing relationships with, who are closely watching how Turkey is managed, and how they may either seek or choose not to seek acquisition from a near-peer adversary.”

Asked whether he was referring directly to India, which is also considering a purchase of the S-400, Cooper acknowledged that New Delhi is front of mind, but added that “there are other states that are watching as well.”

