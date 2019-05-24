LINKÖPING, Sweden — Flight-testing of Saab’s Gripen E combat aircraft is moving faster than anticipated, according to Eddy de la Motte, vice president and head of the Gripen E/F business unit at Swedish manufacturer Saab.

De la Motte told a media briefing that tests to fire MBDA’s Meteor missile had been carried out by test aircraft 39-8 and 39-9 in northern Sweden. “We’d planned two weeks for the testing and were able to get everything done in one,” the executive remarked, adding, “We’re getting more out of each individual flight test hour than we’d anticipated, which is helping to move the program forward.”

Today the flight envelope is being expanded, with 9g being achieved earlier this month, according to the company. Test pilot Marcus Wandt explained that although the aircraft is heavier than the Gripen C, “the agility is still there because it’s stronger and carries its weight very well.” Wandt and his five colleagues have flown 125 test hours.

2nd Gripen E takes flight Saab's second Gripen E aircraft has taken to the skies, setting the program up for deliveries starting in 2019.

The first Gripen E for Sweden will be delivered this year to the test and evaluation force made up of personnel from Saab and the Swedish Air Force.

The first of the 36 aircraft ordered by Brazil (28 single-seater E versions and 8 twin-seater F versions) for $4.16 billion will be delivered to the Brazilian Air Force in 2021, but the first pilots will come to Sweden next January to start training.